Thomas Tuchel to have final say on whether Ancelotti gets his man

This summer is set to be a busy one for Real Madrid as the Spanish giants need to ship out many players in order to bring in some highly valuable assets within the world of football.

The La Liga side will have the likes of Gareth Bale and Isco off their books before the start of next season, and the Madrid club will also hope to get some cash for Eden Hazard, should the Belgian find a new home in the summer.

That will then open the proverbial door to go after Kylian Mbappe; who is the most sought after player in world football at present, but Carlo Ancelotti also has another desirable target on his list, in the form of Chelsea’s Reece James.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who report that James’s performances over the two legs of the Blues’ Champions League quarter-final tie with Real Madrid were closely scrutinised by Ancelotti’s scouting department and that Real have now watched the England right-back at least nine times this season.

As mentioned earlier, Ancelotti is looking to reshape his squad at the Bernabeu this summer, by getting rid of players the club do not need and replacing them with players than can take Real Madrid forward.

For the right-back position, the Italian’s technical staff believe James could be the man they are looking for.

James is an integral part of Thomas Tuchel’s side and the Chelsea boss will have the final say on whether James is available to go or not.

The London side is still yet to find a new owner and it looks like Real are trying to take advantage of this uncertainty and pounce for one of the Blue’s best players.

The right-back has six goals and seven assists to his name this season and is looking to add an FA Cup medal to his collection between now and the end of the season.