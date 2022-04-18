Video: Jose Mourinho visits Maradona’s shrine in Naples

Roma are in Naples to face Napoli today as the Giallorossi look to disrupt the host’s push for the Serie A title. Napoli are five points behind AC Milan with a game in hand and there is no room for a slip up this late in the season.

Whilst in town, Roma boss Jose Mourinho decided to visit the shrine dedicated to the late Diego Maradona, which includes the infamous mural of the Argentine, and laid flowers to commemorate the all-time great’s passing back in November 2020.

L’omaggio a Diego Armando Maradona ??? pic.twitter.com/ifJ5GlDwqx — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) April 17, 2022

This was a lovely tribute from the former Chelsea boss, as he didn’t have to go out of his way to show his respects to the Napoli legend, which will be appreciated by the people of Naples.

Roma are also chasing their own objective tonight as they look to go within three points of the Champions League spots and it would be a great achievement for Mourinho and Giallorossi should they achieve that goal.

You can also check out Maradona’s former agent Jon Smith’s first exclusive article for Caught Offside here: in which he talks about Chelsea, the European Super League and more.