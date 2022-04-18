West Ham set for summer battle with Newcastle over £120,000-a-week Man United star

West Ham and Newcastle United are reportedly two of the frontrunners to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the Hammers are the latest side to join the race for Henderson, who is expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Henderson, 25, has struggled for game time at United which has been echoed by the fact he has failed to play a single minute for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, or Ralf Rangnick, this season.

Looking for a way out in order to reignite both his domestic and international career, the 25-year-old, who has hopes of representing England in this winter’s World Cup, is believed to have multiple suitors chasing his signatures.

Since making his professional debut, Henderson, who has enjoyed loan spells with Sheffield United and Shrewsbury Town, has gone on to feature in 170 matches, in all competitions, racking up 71 clean sheets along the way.