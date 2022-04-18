West Ham set to trigger one-year extension in defender’s contract

West Ham is expected to trigger a one-year contract extension in defender Angelo Ogbonna’s contract.

That’s according to a recent report The Athletic, who claims the Hammers are preparing to extend the Italian centre-back’s stay in London.

Talks over extending the defender’s deal are set to take place this week with manager David Moyes clearly valuing the European as a key part of his first-team squad.

Although currently out injured until next season, Ogbonna has been a mainstay in Moyes’ starting 11 and prior to picking up his injury, has featured in 202 matches, across all competitions, since joining from Juventus nearly seven years ago.

Set to turn 34 next month, should the Londoners follow through with their plans to extend the defender’s contract, it is likely that West Ham will be his last big club.