West Ham United keen on Man United defender

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United academy prospect Di’Shon Bernard.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mirror, who claims the Hammers have been scouting the young defender, who is out on loan with Championship side Hull City, for several months.

After leaving Chelsea’s youth academy back in 2017, Bernard, 21, has spent the majority of his career with the Red Devils.

However, after struggling to force his way into first-team contention, this season saw United sanction a loan move to England’s second-tier.

Having just two years left on his deal at Old Trafford, this summer could prove to be pivotal in the young Englishman’s career.

With the Hammers understood to be tracking Bernard for much of this season, their scouting team would have been able to get a good look at the 21-year-old after he has been named in 28 matches, across all competitions.

