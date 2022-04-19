Agent names one position Manchester United must prioritise this transfer window, but insists they must be careful

Football agent Rob Segal has claimed Manchester United have to be careful signing too many players this summer.

Manchester United have had an extremely disappointing season, and currently see themselves out of all cup competitions and struggling to qualify for the top four.

The club are planning a squad overhaul this summer, but Segal believes they must be careful for multiple different reasons.

“This proposed squad rebuild is long, long overdue. The only thing I think they have got right in recent times is appointing John Murtough as their football director. He is a really good operator and understands and knows so many people,” said Segal, speaking exclusively to Caught Offside.

Murtough was appointed director of football last year, so United fans will be hoping their recruitment in the future shows signs of improvement. However, he must be allowed to do his job with the owners not getting involved.

“Darren Fletcher is great too, so between those two and Erik ten Hag, who isn’t one to mess about either, Man United now have to give them the money, give them time and let them get on with it,” added Segal.

As Segal said, the club have to give them the time, and money and allow them to do their job. If Fletcher, Ten Hag and Murtough can work together to bring in the correct players to suit the new manager’s system, they could start to see the club battling it out at the top of the league once again.

“I think Man United need to be wary of buying six or seven players this summer because massive and immediate overhauls like those seldom work. In terms of what position they should prioritise, it has to be signing a new centre-back. They need one really outstanding centre-back,” said Segal.

Signing too many players can upset the current crop, especially if they see players coming in who play in their position. Also, having six or seven players come in who have to get used to a new club, system, and potentially even a new country might be difficult for them individually.

Combining all these players into one team whilst their trying to settle in, could spell disaster for Manchester United. Signing a few players over the next few years might be the right strategy for the Manchester club.