Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has recently spoken about his future, which in recent weeks, has come under scrutiny.

Following the Magpies’ take over at the end of last year, Saint-Maximin appeared to be the only player set to play a part in the side’s new era.

However, with manager Eddie Howe doing an excellent job in his first few months and Saint-Maximin’s form continuing to slump, speculation in recent weeks has suggested the Geordies may be willing to part ways with the exuberant winger in the summer.

Discussing the Frenchman recently, Howe, as quoted by BBC Sport, said: “[Saint-Maximin] an incredible talent.

“[…] Of course he has a long-term future at the club. I’ve got a great relationship with Maxi. I’ve really enjoyed working with him.”

However, contrary to the Englishman’s recent praise, a recent report from 90min suggested Newcastle United could offload the French attacker with the likes of Wolves and Everton both interested in his services.

Addressing the rumours recently, the 25-year-old admitted that the end of the season will see him weigh up his options.

“To be honest every year people think I am going to leave. And finally, I stay,” he told the Chronicle.

“I stayed because I love the club and love the supporters. I will see what is happening and what is the best for my future. At this time, I really want to be focused. And after the season I will decide what I will do.”

Since joining the club from Ligue 1 side Nice in 2019, Saint-Maximin, who has four years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 87 games, across all competitions, directly contributing to 26 goals along the way.