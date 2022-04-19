Anfield defeat ‘humiliating’ for Manchester United according to Rangnick

Manchester United fell to a 4-0 defeat against Liverpool on Tuesday night without much resistance.

That has to be the fact that grates on Manchester United fans most, as their team struggled to show any fight in the face of Liverpool’s marauding. After just five minutes, Liverpool tore through the United press and Luis Diaz put the home side ahead. From that point on, Liverpool never looked back and United never looked like getting back into it. By the end of the match, the Kop was cheering every pass.

Manager Ralf Rangnick did not spare his players with his evaluation.

“It’s embarrassing, it’s disappointing, maybe even humiliating,” Rangnick told the BBC.

“We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now. When Jurgen Klopp came they changed at the club and lifted not just the team but the club and city to a new level. That is what needs to happen with us in the next transfer windows.”

Before the match, Jurgen Klopp had written in his programme notes that he thought Rangnick was putting in place the building blocks for the future at Manchester United. It is worth asking whether Klopp himself has destroyed what little structure there was in place.