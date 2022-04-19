Arsenal are reportedly leading the race for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio, and AC Milan are said to also be interested.

Asensio has started to find his form again in Spain after struggling with horrific knee injuries during his time at the club.

His performances have attracted the interest of clubs around Europe and with his contract expiring next year, he could well be on the move.

According to Calcio Mercato, AC Milan and Arsenal are interested in the attacking midfielder, but the latter are believed to be winning the race for the Spanish international.

The report does state that the idea of Milan is attractive for Asensio, so a move to Italy shouldn’t be ruled out.

Milan are likely to offer Asensio more regular playing time unless Arsenal are willing to drop some of their star young players. The 26-year-old is an attacking midfielder, and with Martin Odegaard currently occupying this position, it might not be easy for Asensio.

Odegaard has been performing well this season and was recently named captain in their game against Southampton. It’s unlikely that Mikel Arteta would drop a player who he thinks has the leadership qualities to wear the armband.