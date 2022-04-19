Atletico Madrid looking to sign Arsenal defender in summer

Atletico Madrid is reportedly interested in signing a new centre-back this summer and could turn their attention to on-loan Arsenal defender William Saliba.

That’s according to a recent report from French outlet L’Equipe, who claims Diego Simeone is a big admirer of the young French defender.

Although on the Gunners’ books, Saliba, 21, has struggled to convince manager Mikel Arteta that he should be a part of the side’s senior setup.

Sent off on loan to a trio of French clubs with his latest spell coming with Marseille, Saliba, despite his uncertain future, has been in fine form.

Recently earning a call up to represent Les Bleus, the 21-year-old is so far proving his critics wrong.

Speaking about the young Frenchman’s recent international success, Arteta, as quoted by Metro, said: “We are really aware of what he’s doing, how he’s developing.

“He’s our player and we are really happy with the decision that we made because the exposure, minutes, responsibility and growth at his age is something we could not guarantee him this season.

“It makes a lot of sense what is happening with him and we are glad to see him the way he is improving.”

William Saliba to leave Arsenal?

However, despite his manager’s recent praise, Saliba has just two years left on his deal and with such a lack of trust shown in him so far, this summer could see the centre-back opt for a change of scenery.

Atletico Madrid under Simeone are notoriously well-versed when it comes to defending and should a move materialise, that will only benefit Salbia’s ability and experience.