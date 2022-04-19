Bail extended for Everton player arrested on suspicion of child sex offences

An unnamed Everton player, who was arrested on suspicion of child sex offences last year, has had his bail extended by Greater Manchester Police for the third time.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mirror, who claims the player, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, is now expected to report for bail on 16 July with enquiries ongoing.

A recent statement of GMP read: “A 31-year-old man arrested on Friday 16 July 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences has had his bail extended after our application was approved by magistrates. He will now be asked to answer bail on Saturday 16 July as enquiries continue.”

The player remains suspended by Everton.

