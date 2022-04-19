Barcelona and PSG are targeting Bernardo Silva this summer, after he has hinted he may not be staying at Manchester City for too long.

Silva has been a key figure in Pep Guardiola’s side this season, but he may be looking for a move in the near future.

The Portuguese star reportedly wanted to leave last summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Barcelona and PSG are looking to take advantage of this, according to Fichajes, who also list Juventus as a club interested in the Manchester City midfielder.

Silva was looking to move on from Manchester but has become more of a key player this season. Silva has started 29 games this season, whereas he only managed 24 the season before.

The Daily Mail report also states that Silva does want a move back to Portugal before he retires, so a transfer to the likes of Barcelona and PSG may not even be a possibility.

Manchester City are unlikely to want to sell a player who sits second in starts in the Premier League this season, only bettered by goalkeeper Ederson.