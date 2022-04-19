Crystal Palace’s Connor Gallagher admits disappointment at Chelsea decision

Crystal Palace are nursing the disappointment of an FA Cup semi-final defeat, but the result stung a little bit more for one particular player.

Chelsea won out on Saturday afternoon at Wembley, beating Palace 2-0 after second-half goals from Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Perhaps it would have been different if the Eagles would have been able to call on their star midfielder however.

On loan from Chelsea, a clause in the deal gave the Blues the choice of whether they let Conor Gallagher play against them. In this case Thomas Tuchel elected not to have the 22-year-old causing problems for his defence.

Speaking to the South London Press, Gallagher couldn’t hide the fact he wasn’t happy with that decision.

“It was quite difficult to watch. I got over the fact that I wasn’t playing, but watching the game I was just wanting to be on the pitch and to be playing. You always feel part of it even when you’re not playing and not in the squad.”

“I’m proud of the boys, It was a good game to watch. Chelsea played well and they were the better team on the day.

Gallagher has been in inspired form for Patrick Vieira this season, scoring 8 goals and providing 5 assists for Crystal Palace. Ever since arriving at Selhurst Park, he has been an ever-present in the team and the missed matches against his parent club represent 50% of the Premier League games Gallagher has been absent this season. Many criticised the decision, including agent Rob Segal.