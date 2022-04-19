Gonzalo Higuain claims it’s harder to do well in Serie A than England or Spain

It seems one of the favourite social media debates these days centres around the strength of Europe’s major leagues in comparison with others. Now Gonzalo Higuain has got involved.

The Argentine striker enjoyed a 12 year career in Europe’s top leagues, beginning with six years at Real Madrid before going on to break records at both Napoli and Juventus in Serie A. After the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, Higuain saw his opportunities reduced and had two slightly less successful loan spells with Milan and Chelsea.

Since 2020, the former Blue has been playing in MLS for David Beckham’s Inter Miami, but it’s been much harder than he had imagined. Speaking to Christian Vieri’s Twitch channel, Bobo TV, Higuain said as much in comments carried by the Mirror.

“I thought I would come here and play with a cigarette in my mouth and, instead, it is difficult. It is a tough league. I learned that it is similar to Italian football.”

He even went further than that, claiming Serie A and the MLS are trickier to score in than La Liga and the Premier League.

“In Spain and England it is easier to do well, while in Italy, if you do not know the league, you suffer.”

For the majority of his career, Higuain has averaged over a goal every two games, but that rate drops to almost a goal every three matches since his move to the US. The statistics bear out his analysis at least.