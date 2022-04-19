Liverpool linked with move for creative midfielder on a free

The last 12 months of Christian Eriksen’s life have been as harrowing as they have incredible.

After suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Teila Parken during Denmark’s Euro 2020 campaign, Eriksen was ruled out of football indefinitely as he recovered.

After terminating his contract with Inter, Eriksen cautiously returned to action with Brentford in February after getting the medical green light. Since, he’s contributed to Brentford’s upturn in form which has the Bees 11th and more or less guaranteed to be playing Premier League football again next season.

Whether Eriksen will continue with them is being called into question. Two assists and a goal in his six appearances have clearly convinced some that Eriksen still has the ability to perform at the top level. According to Diego Medina, Liverpool are evaluating whether to make a move for him this summer. A return to Ajax or Tottenham hasn’t been ruled out either.

Having signed just a six month contract with Brentford, he would be available on a free transfer, although Thomas Frank is keen to hang onto him. Jurgen Klopp would likely see him as a valuable depth option for Liverpool’s midfield, while it would give the Dane the chance to play European football again, as he was with Inter before the Euros.

Image via Ryan Pierse/Getty Images