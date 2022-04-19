Major boost for Liverpool after Bundesliga side refuse to pay linked attacker’s wage demands

Liverpool has been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry.

That’s according to a recent report from Kicker, who claims the former Arsenal winger is struggling to agree a contract extension with his current employers.

Although former goalkeeper and CEO Oliver Kahn recently revealed the Bavarians are in talks to extend Gnabry’s stay at the Allianz Arena, a decision is not expected yet.

Speaking to Sport1 recently, Kahn said: “We are in talks. Serge knows what we as a club ask of him, also in terms of performance.

“He is in a process of reflection. As soon as things become clearer we will announce it.”

Kicker claims Bayern Munich’s hierarchy is ‘displeased’ with the Germany international’s ‘changeability’ and his salary demands will ‘definitely not be met’.

Gnabry to seal transfer to Liverpool?

Liverpool has been linked with signing the 26-year-old, with the Reds apparently viewing him as a possible replacement for Mo Salah (Goal).

Although fans of the Reds will undoubtedly prefer to keep Salah on their books, who is also struggling to agree a contract extension, Gnabry wouldn’t be a bad replacement.

Having so far featured in 167 matches for Bayern Munich, the 26-year-old winger has racked up 62 goals and 40 assists, across all competitions.

At the age of just 26, Gnabry still has plenty of years ahead of him and after winning multiple major trophies, both domestic and European, the winger would certainly arrive at Anfield with plenty of big-game experience.