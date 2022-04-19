Man City closing in on Erling Haaland after agreeing £500,000-per week terms

Manchester City looks to be the clear favourites to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund after the Citizens reportedly agreed personal terms with the prolific striker.

Currently in German with the Black and Yellows, Haaland, who is believed to have a release clause in his deal that will activate in the summer, looks destined to move on in search of a bigger challenge.

Although almost every single club in world football would snap your hand off for the chance to sign the Norway international, there are only a few that can afford his sky-high wage demands and the two main candidates are thought to be City and Paris-Saint Germain.

Now it appears the Premier League chasers are leading the charge after a recent report from the Daily Mail claimed Pep Guardiola’s team have agreed personal with the striker worth a staggering £500,000-per week.

The boys in sky blue are now expected to trigger the forward’s £63m release clause with a deal set to be completed in the coming days.

Discussing Haaland’s ability in the past, Guardiola, as quoted by MEN, said: “To score that number of goals at his age is not easy.

“He’s 20 years old and the numbers speak for themselves. When that happens it’s because he can score with the right, the left, via counterattacks, in the box. He’s a fantastic striker, everyone knows it.”

For the rest of Europe, this spells hugely troublesome news. Man City are already one of the two best club sides in the world and to add Haaland to their ranks will make them virtually unstoppable.