Man United confirm Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability against Liverpool

Manchester United are in the process of preparing for a fierce encounter against bitter-rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils, led by interim manager Ralf Rangnick, are nowhere to be seen in the race for this season’s title, their opponents, on the other hand, very much are.

Liverpool under the guidance of world-class boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to win their second Premier League title and is continuing to push narrow leaders Manchester City all the way.

With Tuesday night’s mouth-watering tie set to be played under Anfield’s floodlights, Klopp will know that anything less than a win will severely dent his side’s title-winning hopes.

MORE: Bail extended for Everton player arrested on suspicion of child sex offences

Ahead of the clash, which is set to kick off at 8 p.m (UK time), Manchester United have confirmed that star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature.

Ronaldo recently confirmed on Instagram that his family has suffered a tragic bereavement after his son tragically passed away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Of course, it goes without saying, that football, in comparison with such sad personal events such as these, must take a back seat and consequently, the Portugal international will be relieved from his duties so that he can focus his attention on himself and his grieving family.

All of our thoughts are with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner at this heartbreaking time.