Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey knows his time at Newcastle might be up soon as club will look to evolve and sign younger and better players in the future.

The 30-year-old is in his sixth season at Newcastle and has become one of the leaders of the team in recent years.

“I’m not thick. I know this club is going to evolve and go only one way. But while I’m here, I just need to keep progressing, get the manager to get the best out of me and repay that with performances. Hopefully I can be here for a good few years.” – Shelvey told Sixsmith.



Shelvey has been a great servant of the club under managers like Rafa Benitez, Steve Bruce and Eddie Howe and he is determined to help the club as long as he stays in Newcastle.

Newcastle will surely be looking for another midfielder this summer to complement Bruno Guimaraes and resurgent Joelinton in middle of the park.

The club has been recently linked with Brazil star Lucas Paqueta who is a close friend of Bruno Guimaraes.