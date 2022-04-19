Newcastle United trying to re-sign former striker who has netted double figures this season

Newcastle United are reportedly keen to right the wrongs of their decision to sell striker Ivan Toney to Peterborough back in 2018.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who are reporting that the Magpies are set to bring in a new forward this summer and after giving up in their pursuit of Benfica’s Darwin Nunez, now look set to prioritise the re-signing of Toney.

Having been allowed to leave St James’ Park by old boss Rafa Benitez, Toney has gone on to prove all his critics wrong.

Now with Brentford, and after going on to equal Glenn Murray’s goals (30) in a single Championship season last campaign, Toney has certainly seen his stock rise.

Having already scored 12 Premier League goals for the newly-promoted Londoners, Toney’s exploits look set to play a major role in keeping the Bees in England’s top-flight next season.

Discussing his number 17’s impact last year, manager Thomas Frank, as quoted by Evening Standard, said: “I think he has got all the abilities to score goals in the Premier League as well.

“He’s got a top mentality, big belief in himself, and I think as a player, but especially as an offensive player, I think you need to have that massive confidence.

“Last year I thought he was the best penalty shooter in the world and Championship, so I still think he is the best penalty taker in the world now he’s in the Premier League.”

However, whether or not the 26-year-old will also be at the Community Stadium next time out remains to be seen.

Understood to have emerged back on the Magpies’ summer radar, manager Eddie Howe could look to offer the prolific Englishman, who has three years left on his deal, a route out of London in a deal that would likely surpass his current valuation of £31.5m (Transfermarkt).