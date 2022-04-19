Ralf Rangnick explains Phil Jones inclusion against Liverpool

Manchester United come into their crucial Premier League clash with Liverpool looking to continue their sensational form.

In the build-up to the match, United manager Ralf Rangnick had told the press that his team needed to be almost perfect if they were to secure Champions League qualification for the following season. This is also the first in a tricky run of fixtures which sees the Red Devils play Arsenal and Chelsea in their upcoming fixtures.

Ahead of the match, Rangnick sprung a surprise with his line-up by selecting Phil Jones, who had only played 120 minutes all season. That was part of a change of approach, with Rangnick switching to a back five.

SkySports asked him about this change before the match.

“We need the best possible balance of being stable defensively, always having enough players behind the ball, but also being proactive in winning balls in the transitional moment. This is why I decided on this line-up.”

“We have been training it and then yesterday we had some video footage, some video talks. It went well yesterday in training, so hopefully we can see that on the pitch today.”

On Phil Jones selection in particular, Rangnick decided on him for his good communication skills over others.

“Since Rapha Varane is still injured, I had to decide between him and Eric Bailly. I decided for him, for his experience and because he is always talking on the pitch.”