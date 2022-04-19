Ralf Rangnick without five players for United trip to Liverpool

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick will have to plan the downfall of the Liverpool juggernaut without several key players.

With a three-point deficit to Tottenham Hotspur, United are facing a crucial run in the race for the fourth Champions League spot with Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea on the horizon.

The first of those challenges will have to be faced without several key players. Midfielders Fred and Scott McTominay will be absent with knocks, while World Cup winner Raphael Varane will miss the tie too. That hole in the defence is likely to lead to the much-criticised partnership of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire. Chances are that Alex Telles will also continue at left-back after the 3-2 victory over Norwich this past weekend, with Luke Shaw also in danger of missing the rest of the season according to the Liverpool Echo.

Finally, Edinson Cavani is also injured, with fears the Uruguayan may have played his last game for Manchester United – the former PSG forward’s contract expires in June.