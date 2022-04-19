Rangers linked with summer move for Chelsea international

Having brought in Aaron Ramsey on loan in January from Juventus, Rangers are looking to acquire another high-profile talent this summer.

Scotland international Billy Gilmour is on their radar. The Chelsea midfielder grew up in Saltcoats on the West Coast, just half an hour from Glasgow and was duly brought through the ranks at Rangers. Aged 15 however, Gilmour was poached by the Blues before he could make his Rangers debut.

Despite some impressive cameos in the Chelsea team, Gilmour was sent out on loan to Norwich this season, where things have gone less than swimmingly. Fans at Carrow Road have jeered Gilmour at points and he even lost his place in the team at one point, before Dean Smith was appointed as manager.

That has been stark contrast to his international form though, where he has been ever-present since winning the midfield battle against England at Euro 2021. Even so, his form at Norwich has weighed heavier for Thomas Tuchel and it appears he will be leaving Chelsea on loan in the summer again.

90min have linked Gilmour with a return to Rangers, with Bournemouth and Fulham reportedly in the frame for his signature.