Spurs told how much they’ll need to pay to sign highly-rated Brazilian star

Tottenham Hotspur has been long-time admirers of Torino defender Gleison Bremer and could finally land the highly-rated Brazilian this summer.

That’s according to recent reports in the Italian media, which state Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites will need to stump up at least £41m (€50m) if they’re to lure the talented centre-back away from Torino.

Although the Londoners are very much in the running to sign Bremer, the most recent reports also claim the defender has a long line of suitors.

Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Everton are all believed to be keen so if Conte is to get his man, he’ll need to beat some pretty hefty competition.

Since joining Torino in 2018, Bremer, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 107 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to 18 goals along the way.