Team News: Phil Jones starts for Manchester United against Liverpool

Manchester United have confirmed their line-up for their crucial Premier League tie with Liverpool this evening – the big news is that Phil Jones is starting.

The English defender has only played 120 minutes of football for United this season but without Raphael Varane, who is injured, Ralf Rangnick has opted to start Jones in one of the biggest fixtures of the season.

He will likely partner Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in a three-man defence, with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka included too. Alex Telles hasn’t been trusted at left-back, while reports about Scott McTominay missing out were proven wrong, as he makes the bench.

Although he was unlikely to have started anyway, Liverpool confirmed that Roberto Firmino would also be absent with a foot problem. That’s one of two changes made by Jurgen Klopp, who replaces Ibrahim Konate with Joel Matip and Naby Keita with Jordan Henderson.