Thiago waltzes through Manchester United game posting crazy numbers

Liverpool whipped Manchester United into submission on Tuesday night with a 4-0 victory at Anfield, sending the Manchester United fans streaming for the exits ahead of time. The numbers won’t make particularly pretty reading for their fans on the way home either.

Ralf Rangnick’s side were breached after a mere five minutes by Luis Diaz, despite going for a line-up prioritising defensively solidity. From that point on, the game already looked like a foregone conclusion, with the visitors registering just one shot on target.

During the procession of aesthetic interplay between Liverpool’s stars, one player was at his aesthetic best. Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara exhibited the whole variety of his technique available to him, putting up some sensational statistics.

Despite coming off in the 80th minute of the match, he led an incredible seven statistical lines, as detailed here by Squawka. Once again putting on an exhibition for Liverpool, Thiago will be hoping it will be enough to impress Spain manager Luis Enrique and get him back into the next squad.

