“Top, top player” – Super-agent claims coaches at Spurs are in awe of 23-year-old

Super Agent Rob Segal has claimed that the coaches at Tottenham believe Cristian Romero is nowhere near his full potential and can be compared to former defender Toby Alderweireld.

Romero is starting to get a regular run in the Tottenham side, after struggling with injuries during his first few months in England. The 23-year-old is now a key figure in the Spurs defence, and their upturn in form is partly down to him.

Tottenham believe they have a real gem on their hands, who is still far away from reaching his full potential.

“Everyone in the industry, including coaches at Spurs, speaks so highly of him. He is nowhere near his full potential yet either – He is a top, top player,” said Segal on Romero, speaking exclusively to Caught Offside.

Romero rarely got spoken about as one of the best defenders in the league due to his injuries, but there’s no reason he shouldn’t be involved in these conversations now he’s a regular in the Tottenham team.

“The club’s coaches have all said he is solid, reliable, doesn’t get flustered, is good at recovering and is up there with the likes of Toby Alderweireld,” added Segal.

To be compared to someone of Alderweireld’s calibre is a huge compliment to Romero, as the Belgian defender is one of the best to have ever worn the Tottenham shirt.

Romero is the perfect mix of a ball-playing defender as well as being physical and dominant at the back. The Argentinian also seems to be getting the best out of Eric Dier, who has struggled at different points in his Tottenham career.