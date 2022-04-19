Journalist Pete O’Rourke says Tottenham were looking to offload Tanguy Dembele as soon as possible as the player and manager Antonio Conte didn’t get along well.

French midfielder returned to Lyon on deadline day in January and was booed by the fans in his last game for Tottenham.

“It seemed him and Conte didn’t see eye-to-eye, so they tried to rush through this January loan move back to Lyon, which was the only move they could do.

O’Rourke thinks Spurs are hoping to axe him in a permanent deal this summer as there is no way back for him and Conte to work things out for next season.

“In the summer it will give them maybe more time to explore and see if they can seek a permanent exit. It’ll all come down to price and what Spurs are looking for, but I’m sure there will be interested clubs and Lyon would love to make it permanent.” – O’Rourke told GiveMeSport.

Ndombele joined Tottenham in 2019 in a blockbuster £55.45m deal but failed to make impact under different managers and was highly criticized inside and outside the club for his discipline and commitment.