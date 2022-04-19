Video: Diaz opens the scoring for Liverpool, exploiting interesting Manchester United defensive line

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Luis Diaz opened the scoring for Liverpool, after Manchester United deployed an interesting defensive line.

Liverpool are known for the pace of their front three, who are all lethal on the counter attack. Manchester United decided to play a high-line, and with Harry Maguire stepping out, it left a huge gap in behind.

One simple ball over the top and Liverpool were in with Mohamed Salah, who only had to roll the ball into the path of Diaz to tap home.

Pictures below from Sky Sports, DAZN Canada, BEIN, and ESPN.

Paul Pogba got injured shortly after the goal to rub salt into the wounds.

