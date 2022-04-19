Liverpool and Manchester United fans joined together to applaud in the seventh minute as a heart-warming gesture to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family after the tragic loss of their son.

Ronaldo devastatingly lost his new-born son in recent days and of course, he has taken some time away from football after the tragic ordeal.

Liverpool decided to pay tribute to Ronaldo and his family with a minute of applause, whilst singing “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

A touching tribute and a touch of class in what is a horrible situation.

Pictures below from Sky Sports.