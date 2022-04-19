Video: Sadio Mane gets Liverpool’s third after a rapid counter-attack

Sadio Mane expertly guided Luis Diaz’s low cross into the back of the net to score Liverpool’s third goal against United.

Liverpool counter-attacked through Andy Robertson after he pounced on a poor pass from Victor Lindelof. The Scotsman drove up the pitch and laid it to Diaz who found Mane.

Mane guided the ball into the corner with his weaker foot beyond David De Gea.

Pictures from Sky Sports, DAZN Canada, and ESPN.

Premier League ???????

Gol de Liverpool

3-0

Sadio Mane ???pic.twitter.com/U0SOyASbch — FutbolGol12 (@Gol12Futbol) April 19, 2022

RUTHLESS FROM LIVERPOOL ? MANE MAKES IT 3? pic.twitter.com/nVa9cf1jxg — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 19, 2022

GOAL!! Sadio Mane makes it 3-0! ? After a slow start to the second-half #LFC hit #MUFC on the counter and now all of Jurgen Klopp's front three are on the scoresheet! ? #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/3WMTcrvKqI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2022

The goal extended Liverpool’s lead to three, with Manchester United not registering a shot until the second half.