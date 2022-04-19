Video: Salah deflects the ball over De Gea to dump more misery on Manchester United

Mohamed Salah deflected the ball over David De Gea to extend Liverpool’s lead to four over Manchester United.

Manchester United barely laid a glove on Liverpool all game and didn’t even manage a shot until the second half.

Salah latched onto a ball through, with Harry Maguire caught in no-man’s-land. The Egyptian’s shot deflected off the goalkeeper and into the net to make the game 4-0 and really rub salt in the wounds of the Manchester United players.

Pictures from BEIN, DAZN Canada, ESPN, and Sky Sports.

Mohamed Salah Second Goal vs Manchester United 4-0 pic.twitter.com/rAujM2SFEK — Zorcu Bimbi (@CampionatoPrim1) April 19, 2022

LIVERPOOL ARE RUNNING RIOT ? IT'S TWO FOR MO SALAH AND FOUR FOR LIVERPOOL pic.twitter.com/o833hEzbFu — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 19, 2022

Premier League ???????

Gol de Liverpool

4-0

Doblete de Mohamed Salah ???pic.twitter.com/vk95BCfOt4 — FutbolGol12 (@Gol12Futbol) April 19, 2022

GOAL!! Salah SCORES again and makes it 4-0! ?? Mo Salah has ENDED his goal drought in style tonight! ? #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/4X61fTNWCc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2022

The win saw Liverpool finish the evening at the top of the Premier League.