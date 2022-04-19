Video: Salah doubles Liverpool lead after inch-perfect Mane assist

Mohamed Salah doubled Liverpool’s lead after some beautiful football from Liverpool leading to Sadio Mane delightfully lifting the ball into Salah’s path.

Salah latched onto Mane’s inch-perfect pass and fired the ball past David De Gea. Salah still had a lot to do, but the assist from Mane was world-class and certainly deserved a goal at the end of it.

Manchester United’s experiment of playing five at the back seems to have backfired.

Pictures below from ESPN, BEIN, Sky Sports and DAZN Canada.

SALAH MAKES IT TWO ? This could get ugly for Manchester United… ? pic.twitter.com/hLuSeZK1oP — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 19, 2022

Mo Salah scores his 21st goal of the season #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/YHXMkP3LHm — Real Madrid?? (@realmadrid3412) April 19, 2022

MO SALAH 2-0 What an unbelievable goal! pic.twitter.com/X4LAPnwqfU — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) April 19, 2022

Salah hadn’t scored since March, a significant goal drought for someone of the Egyptian’s pedigree.