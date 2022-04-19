Watch: Fulham fans invade pitch as they secure promotion to Premier League

Fulham have been promoted to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Cottagers beat Preston North End 3-0 with goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fabio Carvalho getting the vital goals. That secures their place in the top two of the Championship mathematically, holding a 13 point advantage over Huddersfield Town, who have just 3 games left.

It was perhaps fitting that Mitrovic got the vital goals, having broken the Championship record this season and fired Fulham to the top of the table – currently the Serbian striker sits on 40 league goals for the season.

? FULHAM ARE BACK IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE Fans have invaded the pitch at Craven Cottage to celebrate their promotion pic.twitter.com/sn0hqx3kUW — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 19, 2022

He will make the return to the top division, as will manager Marco Silva. The Portuguese has been praised for creating an attractive and effective team at Craven Cottage. Fulham will be his fourth job in the Premier League after managing Hull City, Watford and Everton. It’s likely they will also be crowned champions of the championship too, with nine point gap between themselves and Bournemouth, although the Cherries do have a game in hand.

The scenes at Craven Cottage as Fulham go back to the Premier League ? pic.twitter.com/ARKR8aof6U — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 19, 2022

As is evident from the scenes at the end, this was no sleepy walk to promotion but an explosion of joy. The question will be whether they can stay up, having failed to do so on during their last two attempts.