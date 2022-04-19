Watch: Harry Maguire defends his performances following Keane criticism

England captain Harry Maguire’s form has been one of the most hotly-debated topics in English football over the course of the season and it doesn’t appear as if it will be going away any time soon.

For many, Maguire’s £80m price tag has not matched his performances for Manchester United, with the Red Devils struggling to make the top four this season. This was compounded when Maguire was booed by his own fans at Wembley, causing a strong reaction from his teammates.

Speaking to SkySports, Maguire said his critics were overlooking some of the better performances from the season.

“I’d say from this season, I’ve had some bad games but I wouldn’t be playing every game for Manchester United in the starting XI if I’d been playing bad every game or not playing well enough.”

“There’s a reason why both managers have put me in the starting XI every game for what I bring to the team, what I bring to the starting XI. But I do also understand that I’m the captain of this club.”

Maguire went on to place some of the blame on his transfer fee, for which he remains the most expensive defender in the world.

“I cost a lot of money and when things aren’t going well, when we’re conceding too many goals, I’m going to get criticised.”

Earlier, pundit and former Manchester United captain Roy Keane had his say on the defender.

It’s been a tough season for the team and Harry has not played well enough,” told the same outlet.

“It’s been hard for Harry. When you’re trying to lead a group, and it looks like they’re not a great group, they don’t look like they’ve got real fight and desire when things are going against them.”

“He’s not been good enough and the team haven’t been good enough,” Keane added.

No doubt those critics are unlikely to be quietened, with Manchester United struggling to contain Liverpool’s attack.