Watch: Rangnick claims Manchester United need perfection for Champions League spot

Manchester United take on Liverpool on Tuesday evening at Anfield, perhaps trickiest away fixture in the Premier League currently, but their manager isn’t aiming for anything less than victory.

The Red Devils find themselves in a spot of difficulty as they come into the home straight of the season. With just six matches remaining, United will have to make up three points on Antonio Conte’s Tottenham side.

That in itself doesn’t seem so problematic until looking at the fixture list. With Liverpool facing them this evening, Rangnick must then face their closest rivals in that race Arsenal in London, before taking on third-placed Chelsea at Old Trafford. Yet Rangnick is aiming

“It’s about our own situation. After last weekend’s results, we are still in the race for top four, but in order to stay in that race we need to win more or less every game,” asserted Rangnick.

“Although we might be the underdogs for most people, we still know that if we raise our level, if we play a top game, we can get a result.”

The German manager will have to do so without several first team players too, with Raphael Varane the headline absence from his squad.

The tension ahead of the match has been somewhat put into perspective, after the deeply sad news of Cristiano Ronaldo’s child passing away. There will be a minute-long applause at Anfield to commemorate the passing, a tribute led by both sets of fans.