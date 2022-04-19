Watch: Thomas Tuchel details how Lukaku can turn Chelsea career around

Romelu Lukaku’s glorious return to Chelsea last summer hasn’t been everything it promised to be.

The Belgian forward returned to London from Inter in the summer, for a club record £97.5m after leaving Chelsea seven years before. Lukaku was a Chelsea fan and idolised Didier Drogba as he came through at Anderlecht, but was rarely given a fair shot in his first spell at the club, leaving on loan to West Brom and Everton.

After a less successful spell at Manchester United, Lukaku found his groove in Italy, becoming the star in their Scudetto win last season.

? “What he needs is maybe that one moment, that one spark.” Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku starting for Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/5N4ph5wrbi — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 19, 2022

Yet his return to Chelsea has resembled his first spell at the club much more than his time in Italy. Between injuries, some out of place comments and poor performances, Lukaku has only started 12 Premier League matches.

Manager Thomas Tuchel believes it’s merely a case of one moment going his way however. The German stated that Lukaku just needed ‘one spark, one moment’ to reignite his form, speaking to SkySports ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Arsenal.