West Ham defender wanted by former manager at London rivals

West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku could be set for a reunion with one of his former managers.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claim the experienced full-back is wanted by Marco Silva at Fulham.

Masuaku and Silva know each other well from their time working together in Greece at Olympiacos.

With Fulham heading for promotion back to the Premier League, Masuaku could become one of the side’s first big summer signings.

The flamboyant full-back has two years left on his contract and although both the club and the player reserve the option to extend his deal until 2026, given the fact he has barely featured for David Moyes this term it seems unlikely that he’ll be sticking around until then.

Since joining the Hammers in 2016, Maskuaku has gone on to feature in 127 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals along the way.