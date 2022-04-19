West Ham have an option to buy France star for £10m this summer

West Ham have the option to buy French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola for just £10m.

Areola is currently West Ham’s backup goalkeeper, and The Hammers can reportedly sign him for £10m this summer on a permanent transfer.

According to the Daily Mail, there is a clause in his West Ham deal that will allow them to sign him for £10m, but his wages could make it difficult.

The report states that Areola is on £120,000 a week, which is an immense wage for a backup goalkeeper.

Unless West Ham are planning on selling Lukas Fabianski, or see Areola overtaking the Polish goalkeeper, the deal doesn’t make an awful lot of sense.