West Ham identify England international with 95 domestic clean sheets as ideal first-team replacement

West Ham has reportedly identified Burnley’s Nick Pope as the ideal replacement for backup shot-stopper Alphonse Areola.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claim the Hammers are ‘monitoring’ the England international ahead of a potential summer deal.

Pope, 30, has just a year left on his current deal at Turf Moor and failure to remain in the Premier League, will almost certainly see the Clarets forced to bid farewell to their long-serving number one.

Since joining Burnley from Charlton in 2016, Pope has gone on to feature in 148 matches, in all competitions, with 51 of his overall 95 domestic clean sheets being credited to his time with Burnley.

