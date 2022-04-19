West Ham to fight it out with Milan move for fleet-footed Dutch winger

That the team with which West Ham United are reportedly competing with for a player is Milan, only says promising things about the player.

In this case, that footballer is Noa Lang. At 22 years old and extremely versatile, the Dutchman is seen as a shrewd investment by the Hammers. Lang started as a midfielder but has moved forward in recent seasons and currently occupies the left wing spot for Club Brugge, but is often deployed across the frontline.

Lang, who has already been capped on three occasions by the Netherlands, is part of an impressive Brugge side that held their own in a Champions League group with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Calciomercato carried the news of their interest in Lang, who has scored nine times and assisted thirteen times so far this season. Small and light, Lang is known for his rapid footwork, drawing comparisons with Neymar Junior in the past.