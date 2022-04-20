Chelsea vs Arsenal team news: Lukaku and Elneny start in London clash

Chelsea and Arsenal are set to face each other in a big London derby and there are a few surprises within both sides’ line-ups.

The Blues are comfortably sat in third place in the league but this game is of particular importance to Arsenal, who are in the hunt for the important fourth spot. The Gunners can go level on points with bitter rivals Tottenham with a win at Stamford Bridge tonight but will have to turn around their misfortunes of late, having lost four out of their last five matches.

Chelsea have reintroduced big summer signing Romelu Lukaku to the starting line-up tonight, along with Malang Sarr, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N’Golo Kante from Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final win over Crystal Palace.

As for Arsenal, Mohamed Elneny has been given a chance tonight, having not played for the Gunners since January. Rob Holding and Emile Smith-Rowe have also been included in the starring 11 after being left out of the 1-0 defeat to Southampton at the weekend.

? TEAM NEWS ??????? Nketiah leads the line

?? Elneny joins the midfield

??????? Holding comes into the back-line ? COME ON ARSENAL#CHEARS pic.twitter.com/IOfpc8Cx1q — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2022

This is a big chance for Lukaku, who was incredible in the reverse fixture at the Emirates at the start of the season, and the Belgian needs to start turning things around at Chelsea or face uncertainty over his future.

Mikel Arteta has taken a risk bringing in Elneny and also leaving out Gabriel Martinelli, who has plenty of weapons to hurt Chelsea. This is a huge game for the North London side, as they need to stop the slide they are currently on if they want to achieve a top-four finish.