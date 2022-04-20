Daniel Levy agrees Spurs’ first summer signing with exciting £33m deal

Tottenham Hotspur chairman has reportedly given the green light for the Lilywhites to sign on-loan Juventus attacker Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent deal worth £33.2m.

That’s according to a recent report from the Evening Standard, who claims the Londoners have unanimously decided to make the Sweden international’s switch permanent.

It is no surprise to hear that the Lilywhites have opted to give Juventus the £33.2m required to land Kulusevski.

Since arriving in the country’s capital in January, the 21-year-old has been a revelation and has fitted in seamlessly alongside the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Having so far featured in 14 matches, across all competitions, Kulusevski has already directly contributed to nine goals.