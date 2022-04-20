Surprisingly, despite featuring in just three Premier League games this season, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe appears keen to offer Paul Dummett a new contract.

Dummett, 30, has been a long-time servant of the Magpies and despite spending several seasons out on loan, the veteran defender has been on the club’s books since 2000.

However, although his two-decade-long spell with the club, recent times have seen speculation mount that the Wales international could be offloaded.

The uncertainty surrounding the 30-year-old’s future at the club has only been amplified by the fact his deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

Howe wants to keep him around though and has urged the club’s decision-makers to offer the Welshman a new deal.

Speaking recently, the English boss said: “I really like Paul. I think, behind the scenes, he’s had a consistent period where he’s trained. I think that’s what he needed [as] he’s had various injuries. But he’s a leader within the group.

“He’s not the most vocal but in terms of a role model and his history, journey through, he has a huge amount of respect from staff and players, the way he conducts himself. He’s a very good player on top of that. Certainly, he’s someone we want to keep.”