Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale is reportedly battling nearly 100 Bristol residents who are opposing his plans to build a golf-themed bar.

The Wales international already owns a ‘Par 59’ in his local city of Cardiff, however, after opting to expand his chain, Bale now wants to extend his premises further south.

Although a verdict is due later this week, the four-time Champions League winner is facing a lot of opposition from residents who are concerned anti-social behaviour could be increased.

This is largely due to Bale’s plans which include an alcohol license permitting alcohol to be served from 10am – 1am.