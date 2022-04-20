Harry Maguire valued at €40million with Premier League club interested

Harry Maguire is enduring a horrible season at Manchester United and that has clearly caused tension between the centre-back and the club’s fans. 

United fans don’t see Maguire as a fit captain for the club, as the Englishman is not a leader and his performances this season does not warrant that merit. This tension spilt over into fans of England as well, as the 29-year-old was jeered at Wembley during the last international break.

It’s fair to say the England international wants this season to be over and with that, could a move be the best option for the centre-back?

Harry Maguire is not having a good time this season

According to Todofichajes, the United captain might have just been thrown a lifeline by Newcastle United, who are said to be interested in signing the Englishman after failing to land some of their centre-back targets back in January.

The Man United board understand that it could be best to let him go and look for a new centre-back ahead of the new season.

The 29-year-old is valued at €40million according to Todofichajes, a figure the Magpies would not hesitate to pay.

The United captain has a contract at Old Trafford until 2025 and it would be hard to see the centre-back endure what he has this season for a further three seasons.

Therefore, it could be beneficial for Maguire to leave and it is said that the 29-year-old will listen to all the offers that come to his agent’s table. As of now, Newcastle’s offer is currently the only and most attractive option for the Englishman.

 

