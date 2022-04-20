‘He wanted to sign’ – Club president says West Ham ace wants move

Manuel Lanzini could be en route back to his former club River Plate.

That’s according to the club’s former president Rodolfo D’Onofrio, who has claimed that Lanzini wanted to move back to the club prior to him departing his role at the end of last year.

Speaking recently to TYC Sports, D’Onofrio said: “We wanted to sign (Austin FC striker Sebastian) Driussi and Lanzini.

“Obviously the numbers did not add up but they had the desire and the will to return to River.”

MORE: Loan rules should change, Spurs’ coaches are raving about new signing and Man United rebuild a major worry

Although Lanzini has remained a mainstay in David Moyes’ side, with his contract set to expire at the end of next season, this summer could prove pivotal in the South American’s career.

Should River Plate reignite their interest, it is not hard to imagine Moyes agreeing to part ways with the 29-year-old midfielder, who will still be worth a decent fee at the end of this season.