“He’s the bright spark for Arsenal” – Paul Merson praises Arsenal star ahead of Chelsea clash

Former Arsenal player and pundit Paul Merson has praised Bukayo Saka ahead of a big game for the Gunners with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The pundit was commenting on stats related to the winger, in which the 20-year-old topped every metric for Arsenal this season from an attacking point of view.

Saka has 14 goals and assists for the North London side this season; along with 60 chances created, 76 shots, 185 touches in the opponent’s box and 89 dribbles.

This prompted Merson to say on Sky Sports, which can be seen below: “He’s the bright spark for Arsenal. He’s the danger man and he still puts figures up like that.”

“The figures he’s putting up there and the stats is absolutely phenomenal. When you are playing in a top, top, top team and you are putting them up, there’s loads of quality players and you can’t double up on players but they double on him.”

“Teams go out and he is on the radar, stop him playing and he still has stats like that.”

Saka’s performances and stats this year have been incredible for Arsenal and he has shown all season that he has gone up another level in his career.

The 20-year-old has helped the Gunners to kick on this year and will hope to have a place in the Champions League as his reward, a seat on the plane to Qatar in November, would be another.