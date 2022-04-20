“It is scary” – Former midfielder says Erik ten Hag will struggle to build Man United team around any current players

Manchester United are expected to announce that Ajax boss Erik ten Hag will become the club’s next permanent manager.

Multiple reports, including from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, have suggested that ten Hag will take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick in time for next season.

Erik ten Hag to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement on contract now set to be completed. Mitchell van der Gaag, priority candidate for coaching staff. ?? #MUFC Ajax & Man United in contact to discuss €2m clause – announcement timing depends on this [not today/tomorrow]. pic.twitter.com/byQvO8Pkn5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 18, 2022

The job the Dutch tactician will face once he does arrive at Old Trafford is monumental.

The Red Devils could not be further away from a side worthy of competing for the sport’s biggest trophies.

Their most recent outing saw them thumped 4-0 by arch-rivals Liverpool in Tuesday night’s Premier League match at Anfield and if prior to the game, fans thought things couldn’t get worse, they were sadly proven wrong.

The Red Devils looked shell-shocked and failed to land a single glove on their opponents, who were rampant from start to finish with goals coming from Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, who netted a brace.

Speaking about the magnitude of the task ten Hag will be met with when it comes to restoring the 20-times league winners back to their former glory, former United midfielder Luke Chadwick, who spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside, said: “Manchester United have got to bring in some new faces to spark that bit more energy and get the team playing in a certain way that the new manager wants them to play.”

However, worryingly, although Chadwick recognises that it is not possible for his old club to sign a whole new squad, the ex-academy graduate feels there is no current player worthy of building a new era around.

“The ones that you look at are Bruno Fernandes or Scott McTominay who has performed well. But I don’t think anyone could really complain if they weren’t in Erik ten Hag’s team,” Chadwick said.

“It is scary to say that no one has really excelled, certainly this season anyway, except maybe David De Gea, who has had to perform because of how poor the rest of the team in front of him has been. No one else has stood out.”