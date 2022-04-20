“It was revolting” – Man City star in hot water after disgusting public act leaves bystanders repulsed

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has come under fire after being spotted urinating against a wall of an expensive hotel.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the England international upset fellow guests and bystanders by choosing to urinate against a wall instead of using the hotel’s in-house facilities.

The incident is alleged to have happened just after the Citizens’ 3-2 FA Cup semi-final loss against Liverpool last Saturday.

MORE: “On another day, both might have seen red” – Mark Halsey has his say on Liverpool vs Man United incidents

The Sun claim to have spoken to a guest of the hotel who witnessed what the full-back did who said: “I had just arrived for a meal with my family and suddenly I’m watching Kyle Walker, who I instantly recognised, p***ing against a wall. It was revolting.

“It wasn’t just a quick wee. He was there for ages. We were appalled.

“Before he did it, he was looking around to see if anyone was there, then he pulled up his hoodie but was still recognisable from his tattoos.”

The same source then went on to add: “Kyle was outside in the beer garden. It was a beautiful day.

“But rather than head indoors and use the lavatory like the rest of us, he chose to walk through an archway to relieve himself against the wall — in full view of paying guests and people coming and going in the car park.

“The hotel charges £260 a night for rooms and entertains well-heeled locals.

“He could be clearly seen from the windows. It isn’t something you would want if you were staying there.

“Millionaire players sometimes get a bad rap and it’s easy to see why when some make up their own rules.”